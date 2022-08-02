Protesters rally against parliament occupation in Iraq

BAGHDAD: Hundreds of Iraqis took to the streets of Baghdad on Monday in counter-protests as rival supporters of cleric Moqtada Sadr extended their occupation of parliament for a third day.

A political standoff -- almost 10 months after Iraqis went to the polls -- pits two key factions among the country’s majority Shiite population, between the populist Sadr with a devoted following of millions, and the powerful pro-Iran Coordination Framework.

"The people will not allow a coup," read placards held by supporters of the Coordination Framework as they marched towards the Green Zone, the home of parliament -- which since Saturday, Sadr’s supporters have been occupying.

Large numbers of security forces set up roadblocks in a bid to contain the counter-protests, firing water cannon at the crowds to keep them away from the Green Zone. "It is the parliament of the people, of all Iraqis, not the parliament of a select group", said protester Ahmed Ali, 25, condemning "the storming" of government institutions.

Sadr’s supporters on Saturday breached the normally high-security Green Zone -- also home to government buildings and embassies -- in protest at the prime ministerial nomination by their rivals, the Coordination Framework.

As demonstrations took place outside the Green Zone’s walls, inside thousands of rival Sadr supporters maintained their protests, waving flags and carrying placards of their leader. On social media, followers of the Coordination Framework insisted the demonstrations are "not directed against any particular group".

They also urged the protesters not to enter the Green Zone, saying that the objective was to "defend the state and its legitimacy". In multi-confessional and multi-ethnic Iraq, government formation has involved complex negotiations since a 2003 US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.