PSF invites Huzaifa for BJO trials

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has invited Huzaifa Ibrahim, a promising junior player from Sindh, for trials for the next year’s British Junior Open.

“We invite Huzaifa for the trials for 2023 BJO. The trials will be held in Islamabad in November,” said PSF Director Academies Air Commodore (R) Aftab Qureshi while talking to ‘The News’.

"Huzaifa, who recently won the national junior championship in Karachi, is a very talented junior player from Sindh and he deserves to represent Pakistan at highest level," he said. “We will provide him full opportunity to become part of the national team for next year’s BJO and for that we have invited him for trials in November,” said Aftab.

Huzaifa, who was Asian junior number one a few years back, is now living in the United States and trains there with former national player Jahanzeb Khan. Jahanzeb in a message to ‘The News’ said that Huzaifa won the national junior title without dropping a set, which shows his class. “Houston Squash Club and Houston Squash community are very hopeful that Huzaifa will get to represent Pakistan at international prestigious events,” said Jahanzeb.

Unfortunately, he added, Huzaifa could not become part of the national team for the prestigious World Juniors that is scheduled in France this month. “Huzaifa studies and lives in the US, hence it is really difficult for him to attend long camps in Pakistan set up before such big events,” said Jahanzeb.

He said that he requested PSF many times to invite Huzaifa for trials before such big events so that he could show his mettle. “His presence will make our junior team much stronger because he has been living in the US for five to six years and his body is used to playing in tough competitive conditions,” said Jahanzeb.

Meanwhile, Huzaifa’s coach Ashfaq Hussain thanked the PSF for inviting Huzaifa for BJO trials. “We are very thankful to the national federation for this invitation. I am sure Huzaifa will try his best to win a place in the national team for 2023 BJO,” said Ashfaq.