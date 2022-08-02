Faiza reaches singles plate semifinal

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s squash player Faiza Zafar staged a stunning fightback from 0-2 down to beat Guyana’s Ashley Khalil in women’s singles plate quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games to make it to the semi-finals.

After losing the first two games 9-11, 11-13 she won the next three sets 11-7, 11-8, 11-2. She will now face India’s Sunayana Sara Kuruvilla of India in the plate semi-final on Tuesday (today). It is pertinent to mention here that Faiza is not playing for any medal as she had lost her first game of the women’s singles against Malaysia’s Yiwon Chan 0-3 on July 30.