August 02, 2022
Karachi

CITY PULSE

August 02, 2022

Summerscape

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled ‘Summerscape’, the show will run at the gallery until August 4. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

