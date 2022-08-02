Bodies of two more picnickers recovered from turtle beach

The bodies of two of the four picnickers who had died by drowning while bathing at sea on the turtle beach a day earlier were recovered on Monday.

Six friends had drowned at sea on Sunday, and two of them had been saved by divers of the Edhi and Chhipa welfare organisations. The bodies of two of the friends were recovered by the divers shortly after they had drowned.

The picnickers whose bodies were retrieved on Monday were identified as Fahad and Shahrukh. According to SHO Ghulam Hussain Korai, a group of six friends had arrived on the beach in a car and drowned while bathing; however, two of them were saved by the divers.

The bodies of two others -- dentified as Nehal, 25, son of Irfan Hashmi and Obaid, 18, son of Saleem -- were recovered on the same day. Their funeral prayers were offered by a large number of people on Monday near their residences in the Liaquatabad area. Later, they were buried at a local graveyard. The authorities concerned had earlier imposed a ban on bathing at sea following frequent incidents of drowning.