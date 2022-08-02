Rotary confers ‘Services to Humanity’ award on Jang Group

The Rotary Pakistan conferred the Jang Media Group with ‘Services to Humanity Rotary Partnership Award 2022’ on Monday in a ceremony in honour of the first-ever woman president of the Rotary International, Jennifer Jones.

Jang Group Managing Director Shahrukh Hasan said at the ceremony that the group was delighted and humbled to be part of the Rotary Group Pakistan, India and globally as well. He said how they had shared a number of initiatives including a “heart to heart campaign”.

In the campaign some 10 years ago, about 250 children were sent to India for surgeries who could not afford treatment. “Many of them were children of Taliban,” he said, adding that they came back with wonderful stories.

Through Rotarian, he pointed out, they brought in children in the age group of 14 to 18 from India and sent children from Pakistan there, to live with each other’s families. “The bond they shared, the poetry they wrote, the music they made - it was absolutely a reward,” he said.

Jones also addressed the award ceremony. She said no child should ever have to suffer with a crippling disease such as polio. As for the fresh polio cases in Pakistan, she said the nation should never feel alone in its battle against the polio virus. She said different nations around the world have pledged donations for Pakistan to combat the polio virus.