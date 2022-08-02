People are not parties

Political parties need to ditch the mindset that their parties’ problems are the people’s problems. Pakistan is struggling with a financial meltdown. The blame game continues to polarize public opinion as both sides work overtime to win the next elections rather than utilizing their power to focus on reforms. What are the parties doing to save the deteriorating economy? The rupee continues to lose strength against the dollar, exports are depleting and businesses are on the verge of collapse. The government lacks a roadmap to fix the current account deficit.

Unless a remedy is found soon, the situation will get more chaotic and the public will grow increasingly alienated. We must come up with a collective approach to resolve the structural issues of the economy. This would include tax reforms and expanding the export base. Only better economic policies will help restore the confidence of the public.

Syed Hamza Ahmed

Connecticut, USA