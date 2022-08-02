Democracy inaction

This letter is with reference to the editorial ‘Balochistan floods’ (August 1, 2022), which gives in-depth analysis on the havoc created by the floods in Balochistan. As pointed out in the editorial, over the years all successive governments have failed to develop a mechanism to deal with the floods. Where is the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)? They get plenty of funds and time to plan safety and security measures to save human lives.
Imagine the priorities of our political leaders, who are busy abusing and accusing each other. All their talk of reforms has proved to be nothing more than rhetoric and they ought to be ashamed of their failure in protecting the life and property of average citizens.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
