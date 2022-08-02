Climate emergency

The government appears completely helpless in the face of multiple climate change driven crises including torrential rains, floods and food shortage. Food production is expected to slow as incidence of drought, floods and pests increase due to climate change, threatening to destroy the rural economy.
Unfortunately, Pakistan is not prepared to meet the challenge of climate change. The rulers only enjoy funds from the international donor bodies, without taking any concrete measures to address the many problems. We need a more robust response to climate change.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
