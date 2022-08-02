There is no doubt that Pakistan is on the brink of economic default. One of the reasons for this is political instability. It is a matter of record that no PM has ever completed their full term. To escape this desperate situation, all political leaders should get together and work jointly to formulate a workable governance strategy.

They do not have to give up their different identities and different mandates, but they will have to make some compromises. At least for once, the political elite should shed their bloated egos for the sake of the national interest.

Shahabuddin Khan

Illinois, USA