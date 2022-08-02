Given the current chaos in the political arena, one wonders if the lawmakers sitting in parliament know their duties or not. Time and again, the legislators went to the courts with their internal issues, triggering a constitutional crisis.
While enunciating the causes of this political crisis it is pertinent to scrutinize the system of the country. The system discourages the populace from participating in governance. It is such a blessing in disguise for our politicians that people here continue to trust them even if they are incompetent and incognizant of their work. In such a vulnerable system no one can expect the society to prosper.
Kissa Zahra Zaidi
Karachi
