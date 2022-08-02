Underachiever

Pakistan is a nation filled with economic potential. The country has the world’s 40th largest economy in nominal terms and is among the most resource rich countries in the world with abundant reserves of coal, gas, gemstones, copper, salt, minerals and gold. Furthermore, according to the US Energy Information Administration, Pakistan may have over 9 billion barrels of petroleum oil, shale gas reserves of 105 trillion cubic feet and solar power potential of 2.9 million MW.

These crucial resources mean that Pakistan has the potential to significantly boost its exports. According to a World Bank report, Pakistan has the potential to reach $88.1 billion in annual exports. Sadly, the country’s political situation undermines the development of our economy, preventing us from attaining our full potential.

Saman Rafiq

Islamabad