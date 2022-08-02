Calamity combo

This refers to the news report ‘Several parts of Balochistan hit by 5.6-magnitude earthquake’ (July 31, 2022). The quake comes at a time when the province is reeling from floods due to the heavy monsoon rains, seven dams and 11 important bridges have been damaged with the death toll rising to 127 people. The federal and provincial governments should make a combined effort to provide relief to those affected and help to build more resilient infrastructure.
Bakhtiyar Phullan
Turbat
