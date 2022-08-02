SECP to introduce digital AMCs

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced a concept of digital asset management companies (AMCs) to promote financial inclusion and to simplify investment in AMCs, it said on Monday.

The regulator has published a concept paper in this regard on its website for public consultation. According to the SECP, digital AMCs have potential to facilitate investors and increase investor base, by reducing paperwork, providing services remotely, and leveraging customer data.

The companies would provide all AMC services, including launching of allowed collective investment schemes (CIS), online account opening to issuance and redemption of units and inter CIS conversions through digital means, where the investor was no longer required to visit any distribution point physically, SECP said.

The published concept note covers areas like challenges faced by brick and mortar AMCs, potential of digital AMCs in Pakistan, key ambitions underlying the development of digital AMCs, and critical regulatory challenges. It also proposed a framework for addressing these identified gaps, the regulator stated, aiming to test the digital AMC model in a sandbox testing environment.