Miftah promises fix for taxation in power bills

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail held a meeting with two trade associations on Monday and promised them to resolve their issues regarding fixed tax rate of Rs3000 in their electricity bills.

Delegations of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan and Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (CSTSI) called on the finance minister to apprise him about their issues, especially a recent fixed tax added in electricity bills. “The present government will take every required step to facilitate and support the business community,” Ismail said.

The delegation requested the finance minister to resolve their issues, saying the community played a significant role in economic development of the country. Acknowledging their contributions, he directed relevant authorities to undertake required actions to resolve the issues of small traders at earliest time possible.

On Sunday, addressing the business community concerns, Ismail announced to facilitate small traders saying, “The Prime Minister has also called me and instructed me to ensure that small traders are completely satisfied with the new tax law.”

Through his Twitter handle, Ismail shared that the government would exempt shops with energy bills of less than 150 units from the new tax to satisfy small traders. He added that the government would charge Rs3, 000 per month even to those shopkeepers who were not registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The tax paid would be “full and final” and no tax notice to be issued to shops nor would the FBR officers visit them, he assured. During a press conference, Ismail claimed that even a small shopkeeper earns at least Rs100,000 per month and a demand of Rs36,000 annually on an yearly income of around Rs1.2 million was just, he added.