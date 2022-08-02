Stocks inch down on dismal economic data

Stocks closed lower on Monday despite some recovery in the value of rupee against the US dollar, as dismal economic numbers kept the investors on the sidelines, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index decreased 0.19 points or 74.40 points to close at 40,075.96 points against 40,150.36 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day was 40,378.51 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,069.27 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks fell lower on economic uncertainty after dismal data showed $2.9 billion trade deficit for July 2022 and 24.9 percent year-on-year surging CPI inflation for July 2022.”

S&P downgraded outlook on Pakistan’s long-term ratings to negative and investor concerns for weak earnings outlook played a catalytic role in the bearish close, he said. However, mid-session support remained on strong rupee recovery.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 42.75 points or 0.28 percent to 15,189.69 points compared with 15,232.44 points recorded in the last session. Traded shares fell by 60 million to 110.422 million shares from 170.272 million shares previously. The trading value decreased to Rs3.718 billion from Rs6.307 billion.

Market capital, however, expanded to Rs6.783 trillion from Rs6.771 trillion. Out of 309 companies active in the session, 101 closed in green, 182 in red while 26 remained unchanged. Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said equities commenced the month on a mixed note as news flow regarding the arrival of the IMF tranche of $1.2 billion in the prevailing week supported market sentiments to some extent.

Initially, the KSE-100 index opened on a positive note; however, CPI numbers posting a 14-year high for July 2022 put some selling pressure, pulling the index down towards intraday low before settling at 40,076 points for the day.

Tech, food, auto and banking sector stocks contributed positively to the index where Systems Limited, Colgate, Nestle, Indus Motor, MCB Bank added 32 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, Engro Fertilizer, Engro Corp, and UBL witnessed some profit taking as they lost 21 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded by Nestle Pakistan, up Rs400 to close at Rs6,290/share, followed by Colgate, up Rs149.96 to close at Rs2,149.46/share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Bata (Pak), down Rs162 to end at Rs2,010/share, followed by Premium Tex, down Rs37.38 to end at Rs635.01/share.

In its post-session report, Arif Habib Ltd said the market remained range-bound, with investors’ activity remaining sideways although rupee snapped its losing streak against the US dollar. “Volumes remained dry in the mainboard on the contrary, decent volumes were witnessed in the 3rd tier stocks,” it reported.

TPL Properties remained the volume leader with 12.727 million shares. It scrip increased by 17 paisa to close at Rs17.82/share. It was followed by TRG Pak Ltd with 9.214 million shares that closed lower by 12 paisa to end at Rs91.59/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Agritech, Telecard, Unity Foods Ltd, Nishat (Chun), Cordoba Logist, Ghani Glo Hol and Lotte Chemical.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 44.552 million shares from 242.591 million shares previously.