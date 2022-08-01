Notice served on DG Haj Mission Jeddah

KARACHI: The government Sunday served a show-cause notice on DG Haj Mission Jeddah, seeking an explanation for making inappropriate arrangements for the pilgrims. Sources said the secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs had sought an explanation from the DG Haj Mission Jeddah in black and white. According to the text of the show-cause notice, the government had allocated huge funds for the Haj mission, but the arrangements made for the pilgrims were inappropriate. It was mentioned in the letter that many pilgrims complained of substandard food.