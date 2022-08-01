Abbasi got Rs140m from an Indian company: Gill

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill Sunday alleged that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had received kickbacks from an Indian company, reports a private news channel.



Addressing a news conference in Lahore along with other PTI leaders, Gill claimed that Abbasi had received Rs140 million through TTs (telegraphic transfers) from an Indian company as consultancy fees.

“Khaqan Abbasi received Rs140 million from an Indian company through TTs when he was serving as federal petroleum minister in 2017,” Gill claimed, adding that he had receipts of all the transactions made to Abbasi during the said period.

Gill further demanded the PMLN leader to make public his bank account details. “I am ready to make public my bank account details and demand the same from Khaqan Abbasi, so that truth should prevail,” he added.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by Shahbaz Gill, former prime minister and PMLN Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday said instead of dishing the dirt at him, the former ruling party should file a petition against him with concrete evidence.

In a statement, Abbasi said the PTI and its ‘character-assassination brigade’ remained in power for four years but they could not find anything concrete against him. The PMLN leader said the former PTI government had filed two fake cases against him.