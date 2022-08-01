Residents stage rally in Mansehra to seek arrest of killer

MANSEHRA: The residents of different localities and family members of Muhammad Bashir Sani, who was killed on July 13 this year, took to the streets on Sunday to protest against the delay in the arrest of the prime suspect in the murder case.

“The killer had shot dead my son in front of me and managed to flee but the police are yet to arrest him,” Rukhsana Bashir told reporters after the protest demonstration outside the Mansehra Press Club here.

The men, women and children, holding banners and placards, marched through Kutchehri Road and assembled outside the press club to demand the arrest of the alleged killer Muhammad Bilal alias shooter.

They also raised slogans demanding the arrest of the accused.

“The police arrested two accused wanted in the murder but the main assailant is still at large,” she said.

Rukhsana Bashir, tears rolling down her face, said that the assailant wanted her son Mohammad Bashir Sani not to have a friendship with one of his rivals.

She said that when her son refused to end his friendship with the rival of the accused, he dragged him out of her home and fired at him, killing him on the spot.

Rukhsana Bashir, flanked by her son and around 200 men and women family members and locals, appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan and Chief of army to provide her justice saying her husband died while serving in the Pakistan army.