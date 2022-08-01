Construction worker electrocuted

HARIPUR: A young construction worker was electrocuted to death while working on the roof of a mosque in village Panian, police and area people said.
Police quoted area people as saying that some construction workers were busy on the roof of an under-construction roof of a mosque in Panian when the hand of one of the labourers accidentally touched the electricity supply line passing overhead and suffered a severe shock. The laborer, later identified as Shabir Ahmed, 30, was shifted to Trauma centre where the doctors pronounced him dead.
