Construction worker electrocuted

HARIPUR: A young construction worker was electrocuted to death while working on the roof of a mosque in village Panian, police and area people said.

Police quoted area people as saying that some construction workers were busy on the roof of an under-construction roof of a mosque in Panian when the hand of one of the labourers accidentally touched the electricity supply line passing overhead and suffered a severe shock. The laborer, later identified as Shabir Ahmed, 30, was shifted to Trauma centre where the doctors pronounced him dead.