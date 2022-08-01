Election schedule sought for tehsil deputy chairmen

MANSEHRA: Village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen on Sunday demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue election schedules for the tehsil deputy chairmen (presiding officers).

“A month has passed since we took the oath as tehsil council members but not a single session could be held yet, making the local government system a futile exercise,” stated Basharat Ali Swati, the chairman of Safada village council and member of Mansehra tehsil council.

Flanked by a group of village and neighbourhood council members, who by the virus of their offices are the members of tehsil council, said that according to tehsil councils’ rule of business, the deputy chairman notified as the presiding officer in the LG Act could summon and lead the sessions and could also perform duties and responsibilities as acting tehsil chairman in the absence of tehsil chairman.

“As the Election Commission is yet to notify the presiding officers’ elections schedule, the tehsil councils are ineffective and futile and people are still facing lack of civic and other services,” Swati said.

He said that owing to the delay in the elections of presiding officers, the tehsil councils in all 18 districts where the LG elections were held in the second phase couldn’t pass their budgets for the ongoing fiscal year halting the development process.

The chairman of village council Lassan Thakral, Malik Mumtaz, said that since the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government amended the Local Government Act 2013 and changed the entire system, it should also hold the presiding officers’ elections in time so that tehsil councils could function accordingly.