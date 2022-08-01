CM wants KPCTA to promote tourism activities

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) to fully focus on the promotion of tourism activities in the province.

He was chairing 3rd meeting of the Board of Directors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority. The meeting accorded approval to the budget estimates of authority for the current fiscal year and various other matters related to the authority and ongoing tourist activities in the province.

The chief minister also called for taking steps to make various PTDC units functional in different districts of the province.

He made it clear that all the repair work should be completed soon and the units should be made functional so that these units can be utilised for the facilitation of tourists during the current season.

Earlier, the meeting was told that the Tourism Police had been launched through transfer of the officers from the police department and recruitment of 176 constables.

Besides, Censorship of Motion Pictures Rules 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hospitality and Tourism Sector Regulations 2021 and Culture and Tourism Authority Employees (efficiency, discipline and conduct) Regulations 2021 have been approved and notified under the authority. The formally approved the proposed organogram and creation of posts for the engineering wing under the authority aimed at to ensure effective implementation of the development projects in the tourism sector. The forum also accorded approval to the proposed amendments in the relevant rules in order to adopt the revised pay scales and allowances of the provincial government for the employees of tourism.