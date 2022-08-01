GIK Institute elated at online admission test

SWABI: Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute has conducted the first-ever online undergraduate admission test and the result is expected to be announced soon.

The academia said here on Sunday that GIK is known for setting a standard of excellence in the field of engineering, and for taking new result-oriented initiatives, the latest one being the first-ever hybrid admission test in an online mode.

They said this was the first time any national university adopted the option of conducting its undergraduate admission test online.

The academia said the candidates appeared in the test from their convenient locations across the country and abroad, and the sessions were proctored through online human invigilation assisted with multimodal data collected through custom-built software tools to identify any use of unfair means.

They said the test enabled the candidates to avoid travelling-induced exertion to the test centres, eliminate the allied cost, and have more focus on test preparation.

The candidates appreciated the initiative of GIK in conducting the test online and mentioned that it was a unique experience.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector, GIK Institute, appreciated the efforts of the team led by Dr Ghulam Abbas for successfully conducting the online entrance test.