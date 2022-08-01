 
Monday August 01, 2022
Peshawar

Cops suspended

By Bureau report
August 01, 2022

PESHAWAR: The capital city police authorities have suspended 22 policemen, including two inspectors, for inefficiency as well as wrongdoings.

SSP, operations, Kashif Aftab Abbasi suspended the 22 cops in various police stations on the reports of district security branch.

