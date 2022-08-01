Cops suspended

MANSEHRA: The residents of different localities and family members of Muhammad Bashir Sani, who was killed on July 13...
ABBOTTABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will launch...
PESHAWAR: A validation workshop was organised by World Bank-assisted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism...
KALAYA: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam on Sunday said that the entire nation...
CHARSADDA: Authorities have started a relief operation for victims of floods in the district.The district...
HARIPUR: A young construction worker was electrocuted to death while working on the roof of a mosque in village...
Comments