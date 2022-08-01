Psychological assessment: Killer, rapist of children suffers from pedophilic disorder

PESHAWAR: The psychological assessment of the predator arrested by the police for murder and rape of children revealed that the accused was suffering from the pedophilic disorder and also remained a victim of sexual assaults in his childhood.

During the interrogation, a team of psychologists was assigned to assess what forced the accused Sohail, 20, to target children under 13 and later killed them.

“The psychologists opined that the accused was suffering from the pedophilic disorder. Paedophiles are normally attracted to girls and boys below 13 for sexual pleasure,” a source told The News. He was attracted to minor girls.

It was added that the accused was violent as he did not stop after killing one girl and went after another exactly the next Sunday.

The source stated that the accused remained a victim of sexual assaults in childhood.

Besides, he was not enjoying a good relationship with his mother and siblings or any other relatives or friends. His mother and siblings are living with their uncle after the death of their father and he has no contact with them for long.

The accused lured children by offering them candies, ice cream or cash on Sundays when there was no rush in the markets. Sohail is 13th among siblings and has attended school only till 6th grade.He was working as a worker at an embroidery shop and his economic status was low.

His psychological profiling revealed he had tendencies of anti-social personality, narcissism, assaultiveness, psychosis and helplessness. He had an emotional fixation at the age of 10 and wanted to go back to that. The accused was arrested after at least three incidents of sexually assaulting young girls and killing two of them on consecutive Sundays.

A number of police teams were tasked with working out the cases that had spread terror in society. The first of the incident of attack on children was reported in Railway Quarters near Cantt Railway Station on July 3 when an eleven-year-old Mahnoor was found dead and there were signs of torture on her body.

On July 10, a five-year-old girl, Muneeza, was sexually assaulted in the basement of a building in Gulberg where the parents of the girl were living in a flat. Apparently, the culprit also tried to kill her after the crime but she survived.

On July 17, another seven-year-old girl, Hiba, was found dead close to a mosque in Kali Bari street in the busy Saddar Bazaar. The deceased was strangulated after being sexually assaulted.

The accused targeted all these kids after he found them alone in the streets. However, he was arrested before he could target

the fourth child on another Sunday.

After a series of such incidents in many parts of the country, people on media and social media asked for strict legislation by the government and due punishments by the courts for all those involved in crimes against children.