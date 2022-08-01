Seven accused held for using fake notes

ABBOTTABAD: Dungagali Police have arrested a seven-member gang for looting people by using fake currency in tourist places like Nathiagali and recovered fake notes of Rs55,000.

Local traders Atif and Rasool Khan informed the police in Dungagali that some persons fraudulently bought items from them against fake currency notes. The cops, on the directive of DPO Sajjad Khan, arrested seven accused identified as Akhtar Hussain, Maaz Khan, Ahmed Bilal, Nasrullah, Muhammad Anees, Shahzad and Nabi Amin.

During preliminary investigation, a Suzuki car (LET4718) used by the accused and fake currency notes of Rs55,000 were also recovered. The police registered the case under relevant sections and started further investigation.

The accused used to hand over fake notes to the shopkeepers while buying items from various shops.