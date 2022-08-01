Govt employees given relief on Ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:THE Ombudsman Punjab has provided relief to two different government employees. In response to two separate applications of Muhammad Tayyab and Azeem Tariq of Lahore, the health department has released Rs9,742,500 and Rs4,412,500 and confirmed to pay Rs1,102,500 and Rs240,750 in the next quarter budget after the intervention of ombudsman's office, he added.

Moreover, as a result of effective action taken by the ombudsman's office on public complaints, a retired employee of Municipal Corporation Sheikhupura namely Muhammad Mansha was paid employment dues worth Rs2,331,570 and the involvement of the ombudsman's office resulted in the payment of Rs303,124 to legal heirs of Janu Bibi from Mandi Bahauddin who died during the processing of her application.