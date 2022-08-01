Transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of seven police officers. Imran Mehmood has been posted as AIG CTD Lahore, Sohail Chaudhry as DIG CTD Punjab, Mohammad Azhar Akram as RPO Sargodha, Faisal Ali Raja as DIG Intelligence Special Branch Punjab, Afzal Mehmood Butt as DIG VVIP Security Special Branch, and Afzal Ahmad Kausar has been posted as DIG Operations, Lahore. Flight-Lieutenant (retd) Waseem Ahmed Khan was removed from the post of AIG CTD.