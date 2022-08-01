‘Relative behind Punjab Bar Council secy’s murder’

LAHORE:Punjab Bar Council Secretary Ashraf Rahi was killed at the instigation of a close relative. According to police sources, Ashraf kept the jewellery of his relative Bilal in a bank locker.
He allegedly took the jewellery out of the locker and gave fake jewellery to Bilal. Police said that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused. Ashraf Rahi was killed by firing on his vehicle a few days ago.
shot at: A 26-year-old youth was injured by his opponents' firing in the Ghaziabad police area on Sunday. The injured identified as Sadam Hussain was shifted to hospital. A case was registered against Imran, Fida, Muzaffar and Abdul Rahman on the complaint of Muhammad Ramzan.
Two die: Two youths died due to a collision between two motorcycles on Bund Road, Islampura on Sunday.
The accident had taken place due to overspeeding near Band Road, Khokha Stop. The victims were identified as 24-year-old Waseem Masih and 23-year-old Raza Masih. Bodies were handed over to the heirs and transferred to their native homes by Edhi Ambulance.
suicide: A 28-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by stabbing himself in the Mustafabad area on Sunday. The victim identified as Aleem Shah ended his life by stabbing himself.
Aleem had come to his uncle's house from Wah Cantt a few days ago. His body was found in the room of the house. On receiving the information, police detained Zahid Hussain, the uncle of the youth, and shifted the body to the mortuary.
found dead: A 35-year-old man was recovered dead from the bathroom of Lahore General Hospital on Sunday. Police said that the man, yet to be identified, had died due to drug overdose. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.
LAHORE:THE Ombudsman Punjab has provided relief to two different government employees. In response to two separate...
LAHORE:The Punjab government Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of seven police officers. Imran Mehmood has...
LAHORE:BELIEVERS across the country observed the start of new Islamic year, 1444 Al Hijra calendar and the holy month...
Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I want to request you to help and guide me so that I can get admission to a good university in UK,...
LAHORE:INCREASING trend in the prices of almost all vegetables continued on second consecutive week as the majority of...
LAHORE:The News Education Expo’22 attracted thousands of visitors, including students and families on its second and...
Comments