New Islamic year begins: Hazrat Umer (RA) paid homage on Martyrdom Day

LAHORE:BELIEVERS across the country observed the start of new Islamic year, 1444 Al Hijra calendar and the holy month of Muharram on Sunday, with traditional religious solemnity to commemorate the tragedies of Islamic history, but amidst strict security arrangements to guard against threats of terrorism.

Religious organisations observed the 1st of Muharram as the Martyrdom Day of second Khalifah, Hazrat Umar bin Khattab (RA), holding seminars and meetings to highlight his personality and achievements. The Shia community started the 10-day mourning with solemnity, in connection with the Karbala tragedy and the martyrdom of the companions and family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in 61AH some 14 centuries ago. Delegations of noted ulema from all schools of thought announced visiting different parts of the country to promote sectarian harmony as initiated by chairman Muttahida Ulema Board, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi a fortnight ago.

The second Caliph of Islam, Hazrat Umar (RA), regarded as the most influential Muslim personality after the Holy Prophet (PBUH), was martyred by a Zoroastrian slave, Abu Lu'lu Feroze while he was leading the Fajr prayers at Masjid Nabawi.