Inflation, overcharging add to people’s problems

LAHORE:INCREASING trend in the prices of almost all vegetables continued on second consecutive week as the majority of seasonal vegetables prices crossed Rs150 per kg. Alongside increasing trend, massive overcharging also continued adding to the people’s problems.

On the other side, the administration is uncertain about their position with the change in political scenario. None of the government officials is looking into the people’s issue of overcharging and inflation.

This week price of chicken was fixed at Rs231 per kg, sold at Rs250-280 per kg, and chicken meat at Rs347 per kg, and sold at Rs360-600 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was fixed at Rs58-63 per kg, B-Grade Rs55-60 per kg, not sold, potato sugar-free A-grade fixed at Rs40-44 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, B-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, potato white at Rs27-30 kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was fixed at Rs68-73 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, B-grade at Rs63-68 per kg, sold at Rs70-75 per kg, and C-grade at Rs54-58per kg, sold at sold at Rs60-65 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade fixed at Rs84-90 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs75-80 per kg, and C-grade at Rs70-75 per kg, B&C sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of garlic local fixed at Rs187-195 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, garlic harnai at Rs240-250 per kg, and Chinese at Rs310-320, sold at Rs360 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai was fixed at Rs267-280 kg, and Chinese fixed at Rs260-270 per kg, both sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

Cucumber Farm fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg and cucumber local sold at Rs120 per kg. Brinjal price increased to Rs140-147 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg. Bitter gourd was fixed at Rs120-126 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg. Spinach price was fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Zucchini local white fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, and Zucchini local black at Rs140-147 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of lemon local fixed at Rs170-175 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg. Pumpkin was fixed at Rs144-150 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs200 per kg. Sweet pumpkin fixed at Rs45-47 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg. Ladyfinger was fixed at Rs150-157 kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Luffa was fixed at Rs120-126 per kg, sold at Rs140-150 per kg. Arum was fixed at Rs85-90 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs95-195 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs130-150 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200-220 per kg.

The price of Banana Special fixed at Rs160-167 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs105-110 dozen, sold at Rs140-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs67-70 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs43-47 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen. Dates Irani fixed at Rs250-260 per kg, sold at Rs350 to 600 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs50-54 per piece, not sold. Kiwi fruit was sold at Rs500-600 per kg.

Mangoes of different varieties were fixed at Rs57-198 per kg, sold at Rs130-350 per kg. Plump A-grade was fixed at Rs320-335 kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs100-150 per kg. Grapes Gola was fixed at Rs140-144 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, Grapes Sundar Khani was fixed at Rs250-260 per kg, sold at Rs300-350 per kg.

Guava was fixed at Rs80-84 per kg, sold at Rs100-140 per kg. Pomegranate was fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg.