Police conduct flag march to maintain peace during Muharram

Islamabad : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Malik Jameel Zafar has said that Islamabad police have made a comprehensive security plan to maintain high vigilance in the city.

Following the directives from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the police conducted a flag march in different sensitive areas of the city to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city during the holy month of Muharram ul Haram. The flag march was led by SSP (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar and DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz. SP Industrial Area and SP rural were also present during the flag march. The SSP (Operations) said that flag marches are being conducted in various areas to make security more effective and added that strict vigilance would be maintained like in previous years to maintain law and order in the city.

All zonal SDPOs, SHOs of police stations, Islamabad traffic police personnel, Bravo vehicles, police commandos, Rescue 15 police personnel, and patrolling police personnel participated in the flag march. The flag march started from the Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the Industrial Area and Rural zone. Pak Rangers, the Islamabad administration, and the law-enforcing agencies were also part of the flag march.

All the SPs have been tasked to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions. He said that the cooperation of organizers would be ensured by the police and law enforcement officials.

The SSP (Operations) strictly directed all zonal SDPOs and SHOs for strict security arrangements during Muharram ul Haram and it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions through using metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees.

He said that it would be ensured that processions pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed effective patrolling and using commando vehicles for the purpose. SSP (Operations) has also asked citizens to cooperate with the Islamabad capital police to ensure effective policing.