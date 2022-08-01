Cleanliness drive launched

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Sunday started its special cleanliness campaign for Muharram ul Haram besides deploying additional sanitary workers.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been devised for Muharram and Ashura day, while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been cancelled on Muharram 9 and 10th. He informed all Imambargahas, procession routes, and their vicinity were being cleaned; the waste containers were also emptied.

In addition, the construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas. He said relief camps had been set up at various points of the city for regularly carrying out the cleanliness work until the conclusion of Ashura’s day processions. He said two control rooms had also been set up at Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner offices that would look after the entire operation.

Meanwhile, he added that RWMC organized a walk to create awareness about the hazards of the dengue virus in the Chak Jalal Din area. He said the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets in various city areas to highlight the importance of cleanliness and dengue prevention.