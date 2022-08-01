613 traffic policemen to perform duties for processions

Islamabad: The police bosses have chalked out a special traffic plan for Muharram ul Haram and decided to deploy more than 613 policemen including officers and jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has devised a special traffic plan in connection with 965 Majalis and 181 processions which was finalized by him in a meeting. The meeting was attended by SP (Traffic) Ch Abid Hussain, Zonal DSPs, and inspectors.

As per the plan finalised following directions of IGP Islamabad, 613 personnel including one SP, 4 DSPs, and 22 Inspectors will perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road users to alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience. The SSP (Traffic) has directed all DSPs to monitor traffic-related arrangements on routes of processions in their respective areas and ensure proper parking arrangements on occasions of religious gatherings. He also directed to ensure the availability of required items that may be used for diversion of traffic.