Ex-Maoist commander reinstated as Nepal’s finance minister

KATHMANDU: Nepal has reinstated its finance minister, the president's office announced on Sunday, after an internal investigation found no evidence to prove he was involved in making illegal changes to the budget.
Janardan Sharma resigned in early July after the speaker of parliament ordered investigations into allegations from opposition lawmakers that Sharma had allowed "unauthorised" changes in tax rates a day before presenting spending plans.
Details of the reported tax rate changes have not been made public but local media reports said the tweaks allegedly permitted by Sharma, a former Maoist commander, were aimed at favouring some businesses. Sharma has denied any wrongdoing.
