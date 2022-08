Beirut’s blast-damaged grain silos partially collapse

BEIRUT: Parts of Beirut’s grain silos collapsed on Sunday, just days before the second anniversary of a catastrophic explosion at the Lebanese capital’s port that ravaged the stores and parts of the city.

AFP correspondents said a cloud of dust covered Beirut’s port, while local media reported that two towers fell in the heavily damaged silos’ northern section, where a fire has been burning for more than two weeks.

Footage of the incident showed part of the silo crumbling and a large cloud billowing up after debris hit the ground. The structure had absorbed much of the impact of the devastating explosion on August 4, 2020 at Beirut’s port that killed more than 200 people and injured more than 6,500.