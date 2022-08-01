Mountain melt shutters classic Alpine routes

GENEVA: Little snow cover and glaciers melting at an alarming rate amid Europe’s sweltering heatwaves have put some of the most classic Alpine hiking routes off-limits.
Usually at the height of summer, tourists flock to the Alps and seek out well-trodden paths up to some of Europe’s most iconic peaks. But with warmer temperatures speeding up glacier melt and thawing permafrost -- which scientists say are driven by climate change -- routes that are usually safe this time of year now face hazards like falling rocks released from the ice.
"Currently in the Alps, there are warnings for around a dozen peaks, including emblematic ones like Matterhorn and Mount Blanc," Pierre Mathey, head of the Swiss mountain guide association, told AFP.
This is happening far earlier in the season than normal, he said. "Usually we see such closures in August, but now they have started at the end of June and are continuing in July."
Alpine guides who usually lead thousands of hikers up towards Europe’s highest peak announced earlier this week that they would suspend ascents on the most classic routes up Mont Blanc, which straddles France, Italy and Switzerland.
KATHMANDU: Nepal has reinstated its finance minister, the president's office announced on Sunday, after an internal...
TEHRAN: Iran has responded to top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell's proposal aimed at salvaging Tehran's 2015...
BEIRUT: Parts of Beirut’s grain silos collapsed on Sunday, just days before the second anniversary of a catastrophic...
KYIV: Heavy Russian strikes hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv overnight and early on Sunday, killing...
LONDON: Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, accepted a Â£1 million donation to his charitable trust...
Azad Kashmir resources, wants accountabilityBy Murtaza Ali ShahLONDON: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar...
Comments