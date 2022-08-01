Liton stars as BD win to level Zimbabwe T20 series

HARARE: Liton Das and Mosaddek Hossain played key roles on Sunday as Bangladesh levelled a three-match Twenty20 international series in Zimbabwe with a seven-wicket victory.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Mosaddek took five wickets for the first time in his T20 international career as the tourists restricted Zimbabwe to 135-8 at Harare Sports Club.

Faced with the modest target, Bangladesh were always ahead on run rate thanks to an impressive start propelled by opener Liton, whose 56 off 33 balls included two sixes and six fours.

The tourists cruised to 136-3 with 15 balls remaining and success was particularly joyful as it was only the second T20 triumph in their last 15 internationals.

Defeat ended a six-match winning streak by Zimbabwe in the shortest format since former star batsman Dave Houghton returned in June for a second stint as national coach.

The series will be decided on Tuesday before the teams change formats and play three one-day internationals.

“I feel fantastic. When I am bowling I always think of bowling dot balls so I followed the plan strictly. We decided to start with spin so when I bowled I started with the right areas,” said Mosaddek.