Alcaraz eyes Wimbledon revenge

Ag AFP

UMAG, Croatia: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a worrying ankle injury scare to beat Giulio Zeppieri and set-up an Umag final showdown against Jannik Sinner, the man who ended his Wimbledon hopes.

The 19-year-old, who will reach a career high four in the world next week, triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 against world number 168 Zeppieri of Italy in a gruelling semi-final on the Croatian clay courts. Alcaraz overcame rolling his right ankle in the second set and hoped to be fully fit.