Verstappen wins in Hungary

BUDAPEST: World champion Max Verstappen took full advantage of another Ferrari implosion on Sunday to increase his lead in this year´s title race with a measured victory for Red Bull at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Just a week after his win at the French Grand Prix, the 24-year-old Dutchman grabbed his first success at the Hungaroring from 10th on the grid to finish 7.8 seconds clear of Mercedes´ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

His win lifted him 80 points clear in the championship as nearest rival Charles Leclerc, unexpectedly given hard compound tyres when he appeared to be the fastest driver, came home sixth behind Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.

It was a crushing disappointment for Leclerc and Ferrari after their recent resurgence as Verstappen took his eighth win of the season and the 28th of his career.

"When we woke up this morning who would have thought we would win this race?," said Verstappen.

Lando Norris finished seventh for McLaren ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso and his Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon and retirement-bound four-time champion Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin.

Hamilton, who was bidding for an unprecedented ninth victory in Hungary, praised his team for his fifth podium finish in succession.

"It´s special for us today and we are clearly closing the gap. It´s great to go into the summer break with this performance."

Russell, who led for 30 laps from pole position, said: "I really struggled on the medium tyres and in the latter stages, but Lewis did a great job. I tried to eke it out and I´m pleased with a podium."

The race began amid forecasts of intense rain, a few spots creating apprehension on the grid.

But Russell made light of any worries, or nerves, with a smooth start from his maiden pole position to lead into Turn One where he resisted a forceful challenge from Sainz.