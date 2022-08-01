 
Monday August 01, 2022
Porto win Portuguese Super Cup for 23rd time

By AFP
August 01, 2022

AVEIRO, Portugal: League champions Porto won the Portuguese Super Cup for the 23rd time on Saturday with a 3-0 victory over second division Tondela.

Iranian international striker Medhi Taremi scored twice with Brazilian Evanilson adding the third.

The Super Cup was a repeat of the Portuguese Cup final played at the end of last season which Porto won 3-1 against a Tondela team who were relegated.

