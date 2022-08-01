Mane opens Bayern account in GS Cup win

BERLIN: Sadio Mane opened his competitive goal-scoring account for Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga champions defeated Leipzig 5-3 to capture the German Super Cup for a 10th time on Saturday.

The African Player of the Year, who ended a six-year stint at Liverpool to move to Bavaria in the summer, also had two goals ruled out for offside in the game played at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena.

“I’m really happy to win my first game and first trophy. You can’t complain. I’m really happy to be part of this great club,” said Mane.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann insisted his team deserved the victory.

“We did very well in the first half but from the 60th minute you could see that we were running out of steam,” he said.