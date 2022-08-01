‘Defeat result of schedule change’

The sudden change of time of the pre-quarter-final of the men's singles event of the Commonwealth Games between Pakistan’s top squash player Nasir Iqbal and England’s James Willstrop hurt Nasir as he lost it.
According to sources close to Nasir, the men’s singles pre-quarter-final between Nasir and former World No1 James was scheduled at 6:45pm England time on Sunday here at the University of Birmingham squash court No 2, a three-wall court.
Sources said that Nasir took a heavy lunch at 1pm local time on Sunday and was told after the lunch that his game time had been changed to 2:15pm instead of 6:45pm.
He was also conveyed the message that it would not be at the court-2 but at the four-walled main court.
Sources said that Nasir could not play up to his potential because of the heavy lunch he had taken and so lost the game.
