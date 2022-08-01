Dangerous claims

This letter is with reference to the editorial ‘Playing with fire’ (July 29, 2022). The editorial rightly criticized Imran Khan for comparing his political opponents with the TTP, a terrorist group that has mercilessly butchered hundreds of civilians and soldiers. He continues to display arrogance and hatred towards all other parliamentarians. His recent statement needs to be condemned. By now he should have known that the TTP has never honoured any of the agreements that it has made with the Pakistan government. Have we forgotten massacre of innocent school children in Army Public School Peshawar? The country cannot afford further destabilization, Imran Khan would be well advised to refrain from making such statements and sit with the government to find a solution that could take the nation towards the resolution of the present crisis.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi