Pesky neighbours

There are many factories in the district of Malir and the pollution they cause has made life unbearable for Malir residents. Not only are they giving rise to water pollution but the land and air are also affected.

Factories that do not comply with waste disposal and environmental regulations should be shuttered. In fact, it is wrong for so many industries to be concentrated near residential areas and many factories should be relocated further away. Failure to do so would be hazardous for residents’ health.

Saqib Gull

Karachi