Pesky neighbours

There are many factories in the district of Malir and the pollution they cause has made life unbearable for Malir residents. Not only are they giving rise to water pollution but the land and air are also affected.
Factories that do not comply with waste disposal and environmental regulations should be shuttered. In fact, it is wrong for so many industries to be concentrated near residential areas and many factories should be relocated further away. Failure to do so would be hazardous for residents’ health.
Saqib Gull
Karachi
This letter is with reference to the editorial ‘Playing with fire’ . The editorial rightly criticized Imran Khan...
Everyone knows that high-speed internet is indispensable in our digitized world. Although mobile operators are...
It is quite sad that we have reached the stage where we are required to sell our national assets to fulfil our needs....
As Muharram is around the corner, security forces are finalising security plans. Unfortunately, there are a few...
Pakistani authorities have recently held talks with the TTP, an organization involved in crimes such as the APS...
This refers to the letter ‘Impugning the umpire’ by Abdul Basit Ranjha. Since Imran Khan’s ouster, he has been...
Comments