Not for sale

It is quite sad that we have reached the stage where we are required to sell our national assets to fulfil our needs. The Shehbaz-led cabinet is emphasizing the need for emergency sale of state assets; the assets include stakes of oil and gas companies and government-owned power plants that are going to be sold to raise fresh funds and avoid looming default.
The incumbent government decided to take this step after failing to get a loan from neighbouring countries. In these circumstances, the better option is to dissolve assemblies to conduct fresh elections and assure that the new government is able to win the trust of neighbouring countries.
Zulfiqar Ali Soomro
Shikarpur
This letter is with reference to the editorial ‘Playing with fire’ . The editorial rightly criticized Imran Khan...
There are many factories in the district of Malir and the pollution they cause has made life unbearable for Malir...
Everyone knows that high-speed internet is indispensable in our digitized world. Although mobile operators are...
As Muharram is around the corner, security forces are finalising security plans. Unfortunately, there are a few...
Pakistani authorities have recently held talks with the TTP, an organization involved in crimes such as the APS...
This refers to the letter ‘Impugning the umpire’ by Abdul Basit Ranjha. Since Imran Khan’s ouster, he has been...
