Not for sale

It is quite sad that we have reached the stage where we are required to sell our national assets to fulfil our needs. The Shehbaz-led cabinet is emphasizing the need for emergency sale of state assets; the assets include stakes of oil and gas companies and government-owned power plants that are going to be sold to raise fresh funds and avoid looming default.

The incumbent government decided to take this step after failing to get a loan from neighbouring countries. In these circumstances, the better option is to dissolve assemblies to conduct fresh elections and assure that the new government is able to win the trust of neighbouring countries.

Zulfiqar Ali Soomro

Shikarpur