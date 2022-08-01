Erasing the future

Inflation is the rate of increase in prices or increase in the cost of living in a country. Pakistan’s inflation rate stood at 21.3 per cent as of last month, the highest since 2008, the poor are struggling to keep up and many can no longer afford basic necessities. Apart from this, the price of fuel has dramatically increased to meet the IMF’s requirements.

Moreover, educational institutions have also been affected by the inflation, which affects the country’s future as many children across Pakistan, such as Balochistan, were compelled to leave their education because they could no longer afford it. If inflation continues, countless more students will leave school. Therefore, the government should try its best to control the economic crisis so that education is not affected and our country has a chance to prosper in the future.

Nimra Nisar

Turbat