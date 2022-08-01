Erasing the future

Inflation is the rate of increase in prices or increase in the cost of living in a country. Pakistan’s inflation rate stood at 21.3 per cent as of last month, the highest since 2008, the poor are struggling to keep up and many can no longer afford basic necessities. Apart from this, the price of fuel has dramatically increased to meet the IMF’s requirements.
Moreover, educational institutions have also been affected by the inflation, which affects the country’s future as many children across Pakistan, such as Balochistan, were compelled to leave their education because they could no longer afford it. If inflation continues, countless more students will leave school. Therefore, the government should try its best to control the economic crisis so that education is not affected and our country has a chance to prosper in the future.
Nimra Nisar
Turbat
This letter is with reference to the editorial ‘Playing with fire’ . The editorial rightly criticized Imran Khan...
There are many factories in the district of Malir and the pollution they cause has made life unbearable for Malir...
Everyone knows that high-speed internet is indispensable in our digitized world. Although mobile operators are...
It is quite sad that we have reached the stage where we are required to sell our national assets to fulfil our needs....
As Muharram is around the corner, security forces are finalising security plans. Unfortunately, there are a few...
Pakistani authorities have recently held talks with the TTP, an organization involved in crimes such as the APS...
Comments