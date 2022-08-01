Mairaj Muhammad Khan eulogised at Arts Council event

A gathering of political, social and labour representatives held at the Arts Council of Pakistan paid tribute to the late socialist leader Mairaj Muhammad Khan in connection with his sixth death anniversary.

Nasir Mansoor, a National Trade Union Federation’s leader, conducted the commemorative gathering that was presided over by Justice (retd) Rashid A Razvi.

Left wing political activists, journalists, lawyers, labour representatives and friends of Mairaj were among those who spoke on the occasion, including Karamat Ali, Dr Tauseef Ahmed, Mujahid Barelvi, Mazhar Abbas, Mahnaz Rehman, Habibuddin Junaidi, Zahra Khan, Azhar Jameel, Qazi Khizr and Anees Zaidi.

Khaqan Muhammad Khan, son of Mairaj, also participated in the event. The speakers said Khan had played a key role in the socialist and democratic movements in Pakistan and fought tirelessly against the imperialist domination, feudal and capitalist system and the military dictatorships in the country.

The late politician was called a metaphor for the struggle for the rights of workers, peasants, and the oppressed and downtrodden sections of society. A speaker said that Mairaj had termed the bloodshed and interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan at the behest of imperial powers dangerous for the region, especially Pakistan, and warned that the fire of religious extremism and terrorism spread in Afghanistan would one day engulf

Pakistan, which was later proved true.