Youth falls to death from 17th floor of building

A BBA student died on Sunday after he fell off the 17th floor of a building near Do Darya under mysterious circumstances. The incident took place within the limits of the Darakhshan police station.
The deceased youth was identified as Adil Masood Khan, a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Rescue workers and police reached the site and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.
Later, police detained seven friends of Khan and interrogated them. Quoting the friends, police said the youths had hired a flat for a party where Khan went to the balcony from where he fell. Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s sister. They said they were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death.
