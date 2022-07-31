On CM election day: Dost Mazari says received Shujaat letter at 4:30pm

LAHORE: Former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari says the letter from Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the head of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ), was received at around 4:30pm on the chief minister’s election day.

He said before receiving the letter, Moonis Elahi asked him at around 1pm whether he had received a letter from Ch Shujaat Hussain.

Dost Mazari said he had made a decision about rejecting votes of PMLQ MPAs under the Supreme Court order.

According to the results of voting, held on July 22, PTI’s candidate Pervaiz Elahi had secured 186 votes, while PMLN’s Hamza Shehbaz 179. However, after the voting process was completed, the then deputy speaker read out the letter of Q-League chief Chaudhry Shujaat, in which he had instructed his party MPAs to cast their votes in favour of Hamza Shehbaz.

In the light of Ch Shujaat letter and the SC order, Dost Mazari said he had rejected votes of 10 PMLQ MPAs for going against the party head’s directions, and declared Hamza Shehbaz elected as the chief minister